19 Jul 2019

Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2019 Regional Update - Week 27 [EN/FR]

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 19 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

Highlights:

DR Congo: The cholera outbreaks are still concentrated in North Kivu (124) and South Kivu (156).

Cameroon: An outbreak of cholera is currently raging in the region of North and Far North. During the week 27, twenty-three (23) new cases were recorded in the health districts of Kaele (9), Garoua 1 (6), Garoua 2 (4), Figuil (3) and Pitoa (1).

Nigeria: Cholera cases are concentrated in Adamawa (40) and Katsina (24) states. In the state of Adamawa, the health districts of Girei (15), Yola Nord (7) and Yola Sud (18) are the most affected.

Benin: Four (4) cases of cholera were reported in week 27 in the health districts of Ze (3) and So-Ava.

Ghana : One (1) cholera case have been confirmed in week 27 in the health district of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem

