21 Jun 2019

Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2019 Regional Update - Week 23 [EN/FR]

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.09 MB)

Highlights:

DR Congo: The number of cholera cases has decreased since week 21. However, there are still significant outbreaks in South and North Kivu, with a cumul of 281 cases (70.7%) out of 397 cases. In addition, 8 deaths were recorded in the provinces of Sankuru (2), Equateur (1), North Kivu (4) and Tanganika (1).

Nigeria:The number of cholera suspected cases has decreased since week 21. During week 23, suspected cases (16) remain mainly concentrated in the state of Bayelsa specially in Yenegoa (9 cases) and Ogbia (7 cases). No suspicious cases and no deaths were recorded.

Liberia: Eight (8) suspected cases were reported from River Gee (2), Sinoe (2), Grand Kru (2),
Bong (1), Rivercess (1) Counties.

