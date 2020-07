Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2019 Regional Update - Week 52 [EN/FR]

Highlights:

In 2019, West and Central Africa recorded 34.957 cholera (suspected/confirmed cases) and 629 deaths, 28,648 fewer than in 2018. The drastic drop in the number of cases between 2019 and 2018 is largely due to the decrease of cases in Nigeria, with 29,239 cases in 2018 against 3,513 cases in 2019.

However, the general trend of the main countries regularly affected by cholera outbreaks in the region was maintained over the two years. Only Niger did not report any case in 2019.

The region's epidemiological curve in 2019 remained very close to that of 2016 throughout the year.