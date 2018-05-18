Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2018 Regional Update - Week 18 [EN/FR]

D. R. Congo: The situation remains stable across the country with 271 cases reported at week 17, and 321 cases at week 18, from 13 Provinces. However, several localized outbreaks persist calling for continued community control efforts.

Liberia: 2 and 3 suspected cases were reported respectively at week 17 and 18. Since the beginning of the year, 23 suspected cases were tested negative (4 of them were tested positive to shigellosis).

Guinea: 1 suspected case was reported at week 17.