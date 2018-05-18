Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa: 2018 Regional Update - Week 18 [EN/FR]
Highlights:
D. R. Congo: The situation remains stable across the country with 271 cases reported at week 17, and 321 cases at week 18, from 13 Provinces. However, several localized outbreaks persist calling for continued community control efforts.
Nigeria: At week 17, 527 cases were reported from 6 States especiqlly Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Yobe.
Liberia: 2 and 3 suspected cases were reported respectively at week 17 and 18. Since the beginning of the year, 23 suspected cases were tested negative (4 of them were tested positive to shigellosis).
Guinea: 1 suspected case was reported at week 17.
Faits saillants :
R. D. Congo : La situation demeure stable à l’échelle du pays avec 271 cas rapportés à la semaine 17 et 321 à la semaine 18, dans 13 Provinces. Cependant plusieurs foyers localisés persistent appelant à maintenir les efforts de lutte communautaire.
Nigéria : A la semaine 17, 527 cas ont été rapportés dans 6 Etats, en particulier Bauchi, Ebonyi, et Yobe.
Libéria : 2 et 3 cas suspects ont été rapportés respectivement aux semaines 17 et 18. Depuis le début de l’année 23 cas suspects ont été testés négatifs (4 d’entre eux se sont avérés positifs à shigellosis).
Guinée : 1 cas suspect a été rapporté à la semaine 17.