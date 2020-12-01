Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – December 2020

Recommendations to the Security Council

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO (DRC)

Fifteen parties are listed for grave violations in the annexes of the Secretary-General's (SG) 2020 annual report on children and armed conflict (CAAC), including the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) for rape and other forms of sexual violence. In December, MONUSCO's mandate is up for renewal, pursuant to SCR 2502 (2019). The Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict (SCWG-CAAC) is currently negotiating its conclusions on children and armed conflict in the DRC. See below for targeted recommendations to the Working Group. The Security Council should: