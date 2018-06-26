Children and armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo -Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/502)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions, is the sixth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It covers the period from 1 January 2014 to 31 December 2017 and the information provided focuses on the six grave violations committed against children, the perpetrators thereof and the context in which the violations took place.

The trends and patterns of grave violations against children by all parties to the conflict are set out in the report and the worsening impact of armed conflict on children is underlined. Details are also provided regarding progress made in addressing grav e violations against children, including through the implementation of the action plans signed between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Nations.

The report concludes with a series of recommendations to end and prevent grave violations against children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and improve the protection of children.