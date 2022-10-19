Child protection in emergencies: Researching the impact of Child Friendly Spaces

Introduction

Disaster, war, famine – whatever the crisis, it is always the children who are most vulnerable and in need of protection. Leading humanitarian agencies, including World Vision, run Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), where children are offered activities to keep them safe, to learn and to recover from traumatic experiences.

For over 30 years, World Vision has been running CFS programmes in countries throughout the world where emergencies cause displacement and suffering.

Places like Syria and Lebanon, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

As short term responses to crises, CFS offer a range of support to help children to overcome adversity, through activities like drawing and games, education, and raising awareness of their rights. More recently,

CFS have become integrated with other services like health, family care and community-based child protection.