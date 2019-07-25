25 Jul 2019

Chairperson of the AU Commission to convene a forum of African Private Sector and Donors to mobilize resources for Ebola Response in DRC

Addis Ababa, 24 July 2019: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) will be convening a Forum of the Africa against Ebola Solidarity Trust Fund (AAESTF), African private sector and International partners, during the first week of September 2019.

The aim of this Forum is to mobilise adequate resources to respond to the on-going Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which was declared by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2019 as a public health emergency of international concern on July 17th 2019.

Since the outbreak, the AU has taken a number of steps, through the Africa Centres for Disease,
Prevention and Control (Africa CDC) to support DRC in the fight against the epidemic, including the deployment of heath volunteers and financial contribution.

Given the seriousness of health, economic and security threat that the on-going EVD emergency poses to the continent, the African Union Peace and Security Council met on 23 July 2019 and requested the AU Commission to mobilize all resources to ensure an adequate response.

It should be recalled that in 2014, the AU Commission mobilization of African private sector, and partners was instrumental in bringing to an end the EVD in West Africa. This showed the importance of strong African solidarity during times of crisis in the continent.

