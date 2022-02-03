CERFAM Bulletin #8- October 2021

Editorial

Drought, floods, epidemics and conflicts undermine countries efforts to eradicate hunger and malnutrition and to achieve sustainable development. Over the past ten years, natural disasters have caused damage estimated at nearly US$1.3 billion and affected 2.7 billion people worldwide. The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report– 2021 – reveals that countries affected by a combination of multiple factors as well as countries affected by conflict have some of the highest percentages of populations unable to access healthy and healthy food, therefore in a situation of moderate or severe food insecurity: nearly 928 million people in a situation of severe food insecurity in 2020, 148 million more than in 2019.

In Africa, the food and agriculture sectors are among the most vulnerable to the negative repercussions of disasters and crises, to which has been added, since February 27, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

This pandemic and the measures implemented to slow its spread are affecting and disrupting food systems including the production, storage, marketing, processing and distribution of agricultural and food products.

Faced with these crises, forging partnerships between governments, international organizations, private sector, and communities, and acting in a more coordinated manner are essential to urgently save human lives, the livelihoods of the most vulnerable people and build the resilience of populations, mainly small farmers, entrepreneurs, and their families whose livelihoods depend on rain-fed agriculture and who are most threatened by climate change. This eighth bulletin presents some initiatives aimed at building resilience on the continent.

Strengthening resilience is one of the priorities of the World Food Programme (WFP), which has expanded its humanitarian assistance mission to include assistance to communities and governments to strengthen their resilience to shocks and reduce their vulnerability to future stresses. For WFP and its partners in the Sahel region, making populations resilient in the face of various disasters and crises is an essential condition for promoting sustainable development.

WFP has thus launched programmes for a change in the operationalization of the resilience approach (page 18), and has also approached universities, by creating a Network of Sahel Universities for Resilience (REUNIR). This Network serves as a common reflection platform on the resilience of populations, facing many challenges including high levels of food insecurity, limited and unequal access to basic services, poorly integrated markets, recurrent climate shocks and increased insecurity.

The African Union (AU) is also working to strengthen community resilience, through its Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), through initiatives implemented in the region to accelerate local African solutions that improve the resilience of health systems to pandemics and other shocks. On page 12 of this bulletin, you will learn about the key initiatives prioritized by the AU to support the recovery from COVID-19 and create the necessary structures to mitigate the impact of future pandemics, and firmly put the continent back on the development path towards Agenda 2063.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the most fertile countries on the planet, but exposed to climate risks and conflicts, people are facing the world’s largest food crisis. Since 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), WFP and their government partners and other organizations have implemented an integrated project aimed at strengthening the resilience of communities in the province of Tanganyika, to ease tensions between communities and strengthen social cohesion and stability (page 10).

Community resilience is one of the areas of intervention of the Regional Centre of Excellence against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM). In collaboration with the Alliance Française de formation et de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation, l’environnement et la santé mondiale (Agreenium), CERFAM organized a webinar on October 5, 2021, which brought together high-level experts from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the NGO Action Against Hunger, WFP, and the Niger Farmer Platform. On page 8, you will read the challenges noted by the panelists, challenges faced by African farmers including small producers, and good practices and opportunities that can help improve the lives of vulnerable rural populations.

Building resilience requires an in-depth analysis of the capacities of communities to bounce back from a disaster, conflict, or shock, to address inherent vulnerabilities and enable these communities to mitigate risks in the future. Build resilience to achieve the zero-hunger goal and improve the situation of communities is possible in Africa, through community participation, strategic and operational partnerships, as well as good coordination.

Enjoy your reading.