Central African Republic: Security Media Trends - Bulletin 4, April 2020

As COVID-19 spreads in North-Eastern DRC, humanitarian organisations face a delicate and complex situation on the ground as they struggle to shore up a dilapidated local healthcare system, made worse by the resurgence of Ebola and the intensification of local armed conflicts and concomitant internal displacements of civilians since the end of 2019.

Key Trends

Deteriorating Humanitarian Context Fuels Mistrust Towards International Organisations

• New Ebola case - reported two days before the WHO was planning to declare an end to Ebola in the DRC - has been met with accusations that foreign NGOs are seeking to sustain the “Ebola business”.

• This situation has been compounded by the widely-shared reports of the destruction of 296 tons of rice supplies by the WFP, after Congolese authorities declared the supplies as inappropriate for human consumption. Social media posts have been shared accusing the UN of administering ‘poison’ to the Congolese, and of there being plans for the ‘extermination’ of the local population.1 2

• The WHO has been accused of being hijacked by donors pursuing their own financial and ideological interests.

Future Covid-19 Vaccination Programmes Will Face Resistance to Implementation

• As was the case during the Ebola epidemic, COVID-19 vaccines are suspected by locals of being developed to harm Africans.

• Rumours are circulating that a Congolese scientist in Madagascar has discovered an African remedy to COVID-19, despite “efforts by the WHO and Westerners to [...] to sabotage the remedy”.

Deterioration of Public Trust in the Ebola Response Informs the Evolution of the Security Situation

• Attitudes towards international responders in Beni deteriorated significantly following the announcement of a new Ebola case on 10 April. By 16 April, negative sentiment reached around 75% of total content related to the international response.

• Civil society groups in Beni initially reacted to the new cases in disbelief, calling for additional testing.

However, as negative sentiment grew, they organised demonstrations.

• On 16 April, riots organised by Veranda Mutsanga ensued in Ben, during which three ETC’s were attacked, vandalised, and looted.

• On 17 April, threats of violence were directed at vehicles belonging to international organisations. In one case, the vehicle was reportedly stopped.