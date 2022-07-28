CENI and the Red Cross, Social Media Monitoring - 27 July 2022

An ambiguous newspaper headline posted on Facebook and the ensuing misinterpretation and public reaction on social media exposes risks of further politicisation of humanitarian missions in the DRC at a time when the country is gearing up for general elections.

On 6 July 2022, a Red Cross vehicle was ambushed and attacked by unidentified armed men at Kapiola village, next to Tshikapa city in Kasai province.

On the same day, Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents were attacked in a nearby location and their equipment stolen.

A major local newspaper reported these incidents with a headline that seemed to link the two events: “Kasai: armed men hold up a Red Cross jeep and take equipment from CENI agents close to Tshikapa”. Posted on Facebook, the social media post reached an estimated 44.6k people, out of which 285 people actively reacted to it.

Mis-and disinformation

The full article makes no claim that the two incidents were directly linked. It lists several security incidents, including a criminal one, and quotes a Red Cross spokesperson in the paragraph about the attack on the Red Cross vehicle.

On social media, readers skimming only the title interpreted the headline as suggesting that the CENI equipment was being transported in the Red Cross vehicle. Most social media reactions, which often took the form of questions, jumped to the mistaken conclusion that the Red Cross and the CENI were working together.

As the misinformed content was shared, whether inadvertently or deliberately, and further commented upon, it also triggered expressions of mistrust against the Red Cross and INGOs in general and alleged connections to ‘international institutions’ and foreign interests. While most reactions focused on questioning the impartiality and functioning of the electoral institution, others targeted the Red Cross, suggesting that the Red Cross is an instrument in Congolese politics.