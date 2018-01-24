Cash transfers for displaced persons in South-Kivu

Three months after fleeing from her village on the high plateaus of Uvira, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Prisca, 17 years old, emotionally retells the events that changed her life dramatically.

17 years old, displaced and orphan of war

“It was a night at the start of the month of September 2017. Shots were fired everywhere in our village. When he tried to go out of his room, Papa took a bullet in the head and collapsed. In the panic, Mama ordered us to follow her and run, but a few metres from the house, she took a bullet in the back,” recounts Prisca, her voice marked by pain and sadness.

Since, the adolescent and her two brothers have found refuge with a host family in Mboko, in the Uvira area. Having lost both parents, the young Prisca must now take care of her two younger brothers alone.

“Three days a week, I work on the field with the family that lodges us in order to have food and money to meet our needs. I stopped my studies because I no longer have anyone to pay for my school fees,” she says.

Around 70,000 displaced persons in South Kivu

In the province of South-Kivu, the interethnic violence, and the clashes between State armed forces, militias and armed groups have led to significant numbers of displaced persons. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 598,000 people are displaced, including 364,000 children.

Displaced or returned persons do not often have decent accommodation or access to potable water and sanitation, health care, education, and protection. To respond to their needs, UNICEF and its partners organise operations for unconditional cash transfers to allow beneficiaries to obtain essential household goods, food, clothes, etc.

Around 70,000 displaced and returned persons in the areas of Fizi and Uvira have received sums of money between 50,000 and 170,000 Congolese Francs (around 30-110 USD), depending on the number of persons in each family unit.

Prisca received the sum of 120,000 Congolese Francs and wants to start a small business of smoked fish.

“I must make this sum grow in order to be able to pay for my studies next year,” declared the young girl who dreams of becoming a nun, and of working as a nurse to care for children and to guide the young girls of her community.

The action of UNICEF and its partners

This intervention is in line with the framework of the Rapid Response to Population Movements (RRMP – French acronym) program, which aims to bring multi-sectoral support to persons who have been newly displaced or who have returned. The RRMP is often financed by the European Commission’s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) department, the United Nations’ general budget, and the governments of the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

UNICEF also organises child vaccination programs against measles, care for malnourished children, and the fight against cholera. UNICEF handles the distribution of school and recreational kits, training for teachers in education for peace, and psychosocial care for children. UNICEF also provides protection for children affected by violence, and children who are injured and/or unaccompanied.

