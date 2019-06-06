As cases pass 2,000, key facts about Congo's Ebola epidemic

The world's second-biggest outbreak has killed 1,346 people since it was detected in August last year

By Valeria Martinez

LONDON, June 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The number of Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has topped 2,000, according to new government figures that show the growth of the epidemic is gaining pace.

The world's second-biggest outbreak has killed 1,346 people since it was detected in August last year.

It is the first time Ebola has struck in a conflict zone and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the outbreak is unlikely to be contained unless violence stops.

Here are some key facts and figures about Ebola: