20 May 2018

Canada to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to help stop spread of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo

Report
from Government of Canada
Published on 19 May 2018 View Original

News release

May 19, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, today announced that Canada will provide an additional $2.5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to support organizations responding to the outbreak.

This new funding will be provided to the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Air Service for disease treatment and prevention, provision of water, sanitation and logistical and coordination support to ensure the effectiveness of the overall response.

Canada is concerned about the recent Ebola outbreak in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.). Controlling outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases, such as Ebola, is important to ensure the health and safety of the affected populations as well as that of the rest of the world.

Canada is supporting the early response to the outbreak through ongoing programs with United Nations and Red Cross partners, which have mobilized quickly.

Quotes

“Preventing further transmission of the Ebola virus is essential to controlling the current outbreak. This emergency funding will go directly to trusted humanitarian partners and enable health care workers and response teams to continue to quickly manage this outbreak.”

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie

Quick facts

  • On May 8, 2018, the D.R.C. government declared a new outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in the province of Équateur.

  • On May 16, 2018, 5,400 doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine that was partially developed by Canada arrived in Kinshasa, D.R.C.; an additional 4,000 doses will be delivered soon.

Associated links

Contacts

Justine Lesage
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of International Development and La Francophonie
343-203-5977
justine.lesage@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office
Global Affairs Canada
343-203-7700
media@international.gc.ca
Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaDev
Like us on Facebook: Canada’s international development - Global Affairs Canada

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.