Canada to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to help stop spread of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo

News release

May 19, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, today announced that Canada will provide an additional $2.5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to support organizations responding to the outbreak.

This new funding will be provided to the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Air Service for disease treatment and prevention, provision of water, sanitation and logistical and coordination support to ensure the effectiveness of the overall response.

Canada is concerned about the recent Ebola outbreak in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C.). Controlling outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases, such as Ebola, is important to ensure the health and safety of the affected populations as well as that of the rest of the world.

Canada is supporting the early response to the outbreak through ongoing programs with United Nations and Red Cross partners, which have mobilized quickly.

Quotes

“Preventing further transmission of the Ebola virus is essential to controlling the current outbreak. This emergency funding will go directly to trusted humanitarian partners and enable health care workers and response teams to continue to quickly manage this outbreak.”

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie

Quick facts

On May 8, 2018, the D.R.C. government declared a new outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in the province of Équateur.

On May 16, 2018, 5,400 doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine that was partially developed by Canada arrived in Kinshasa, D.R.C.; an additional 4,000 doses will be delivered soon.

Associated links

