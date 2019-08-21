Can’t afford to be sick: Assessing the cost of ill-health in North Kivu, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Simon Levine and Agata Kusnierek

Executive summary

During Valid Evaluations’ four-year study of multiyear humanitarian financing (MYHF), ill-health repeatedly emerged as a factor maintaining people in poverty and vulnerability. However, there is currently insufficient information about the economic cost of ill-health for households to inform policy, either for health or livelihoods. In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a national-level survey has established the level of direct expenditure on healthcare, often known as ‘out-of-pocket’ (OOP) health expenditure, but the scope of this information is restricted in two significant ways. The report only addresses direct costs, leaving out two potentially critical costs of ill-health: the indirect costs needed to access healthcare (transport, food, accommodation, etc. for patients and carers) and the cost of lost income due to ill-health, either as a patient or as a carer. Second, figures are only broken down to provinciallevel averages. To develop informed policies, some understanding is needed of how and why costs differ across a province, and about the differences between the average figures and the likely costs faced by most households. As part of the overall evaluation programme into MYHF and resilience, Valid Evaluations has undertaken a stand-alone study to assess the full economic cost of ill-health in North Kivu, DRC. (A parallel study in Darfur, Sudan is covered in a separately published paper.)

The study collected data in two territoires where Valid Evaluations was conducting longitudinal research for the overall evaluation: Masisi (a more remote area) and Nyiragongo (where there is greater influence from the nearby town of Goma). From pre-selected villages, a total of 510 households were sampled randomly and interviews conducted in early August 2017. Quantitative data was collected on household demographics, the prevalence of ill-health over the previous half-year for all members of the household and healthcare-seeking behaviour for every case of illhealth. Costs were then collected in exhaustive detail for all healthcare (Western, indigenous and spiritual/ religious) for one episode of ill-health from the respondent and for one child in the household.

This paper differs from previous studies quantifying health costs in two ways. First, the cost of ill-health is defined more broadly than the usual definition of OOP expenditure (i.e. direct expenditure on healthcare). The costs of ill-health include these direct costs (for consultation, tests and drugs), as well as the indirect costs of accessing healthcare (e.g. transport) and the potential income lost because of ill-health.

Second, the data are treated in non-standard ways. Average/mean health costs are highly skewed to large amounts, and so data do not present a picture of what most households would expect to pay for health. Alongside the standard statistical treatment based on means, this paper uses the data to construct more typical pictures, using hybrid calculations often including median values. Although based entirely on quantitative data, this paper aims to be easily accessible for those interested in livelihoods and health, even those without any familiarity with statistics.

The overall expenditure on healthcare varied greatly across the two territoires. Expenditure was lower in Masisi, due to externally funded interventions providing some free or subsidised care, and because the greater access to care which patients had in Nyiragongo came at a cost.

Rates of sickness were very high across all villages. An average household (of 2.4 adults and 4.2 children) faced five episodes of adult sickness and five episodes of child sickness over a 12-month period. Most sickness required treatment, and in 86% of cases this involved Western medicine – either self-medication (i.e. purchasing drugs but without a medical consultation) or a visit to a health centre for a consultation. The median sized household, of two adults and four children, typically made seven to eight trips a year outside the village for Western healthcare.

Free treatment was available to 47% of patients in Masisi and 28% in Nyiragongo; even when not free, treatment was cheaper in Masisi because of donorfinanced support. A household of six typically spent only around $20 in Masisi, but $100 in Nyiragongo for direct (OOP) expenditure on healthcare. The costs of accessing treatment were usually higher in Masisi than the costs of treatment itself. Transport and food alone, for a patient and carer, typically cost around $25 p.a. in Masisi, close to two weeks’ total household income – the figure is relatively low, because most people could not afford to pay and so walked or were carried. This cost falls almost entirely on the household itself, since very little assistance is received from family, neighbours or churches.

The third significant cost of ill-health is due to lost income while unable to work, whether as a patient or as a carer. Excluding cases where a prolonged period of convalescence was required, households in both territoires typically lost around 14% of their potential working days because an adult was either sick or caring for a patient.

No publicly available recent documentation analysing household income in North Kivu was available, and so the cost of lost working days is combined with cash expenditure by estimating annual household income from Valid Evaluations’ own longitudinal interviewing in Masisi and Nyiragongo. Enough triangulated information is available on daily wages or profits from various activities to create a plausible estimate of $700–950 as within the range of typical annual potential income in Masisi and Nyiragongo, in the absence of ill-health, for a household with two economically active adults. The value of the labour lost to ill-health is therefore estimated at around $100 in Masisi and $130 in Nyiragongo. Adding other incidental expenditure, the typical total cost of ill-health was around $175 in Masisi (a quarter of potential household annual income) and $300 in Nyiragongo (a third of potential household annual income). Around 45%–65% of this cost was from income lost due to ill-health. Typically, direct (OOP) expenditure on healthcare was only 10% of the total cost of ill-heath in Masisi and a third in Nyiragongo. This means that conclusions based only on OOP expenses would massively underestimate the real cost of ill-health.