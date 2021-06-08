The Independent Commission on Allegations of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during the Response to the 10th Ebola Outbreak is currently carrying out investigations through its support team to fulfil its mandate to deliver an impartial, independent and comprehensive review of the findings with regards to the allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in DRC.

Submissions are sought from humanitarian agencies, civil society organizations, employees and former employees, and others with relevant information on the following themes related to sexual exploitation and abuse in the DRC during the response to the 10th Ebola Outbreak:

• Particular incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse, including the location of such incidents, victims and alleged perpetrators;

• Measures in place to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse during the Response to the 10th Ebola Outbreak;

• Practices related to the recruitment of local staff and contractors;

• The existence and functioning of complaints processes, including community-based reporting and referral mechanisms;

• The handling of investigations, including disciplinary and other accountability processes; • Assistance, support and other measures for victims;

• Lessons learned and measures to guarantee non-repetition.

All submissions should be sent to the Investigative Support Team of the Independent Commission at the following email address: info@independentsupport.org or by telephone: +243 995 307805. The deadline for submissions is: 1 August 2021. Early submissions are encouraged.

Those submitting information are required to provide their name, affiliation and contact details, in case members of the Investigative Support Team wish to follow-up for any points of clarification. All information supplied through this Call for Submissions shall be treated confidentially unless the submitter expressly requests otherwise. All information received by the Investigative Support Team will be analyzed diligently.