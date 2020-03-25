Broadcasting Peace: Insights and lessons from local peacebuilders in Eastern DRC - Executive Summary, March 2020

Our new report, ‘Broadcasting Peace: Insights and lessons from local peacebuilders in Eastern DRC’, shares insights from local civil society groups, and maps local peacebuilding efforts amid rising violence in the country.

The report makes the case for local peacebuilders working to counter this trend. Congolese peacebuilders are effectively engaging in atrocity prevention in a variety of ways; identifying and responding to initial signs of conflict, providing crisis assistance and leading recovery strategies.

In order to maximise their effectiveness and spread peace across the country, their efforts need to be recognised and supported in order to amplify their reach and impact.

Explore the full report on our Interactive site.

Download the Executive Summary.