Briefing note: Democratic Republic of Congo - Impact of Mount Nyiragongo eruption (26 May 2021)

Crisis Impact Overview

Mount Nyiragongo erupted on 22 May 2021 at 19:00 local time near the city of Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Two lava streams emerged from the volcano at a height of 1,800 metres. One stream flowed east in the direction of Rwanda, while the other headed towards Goma, stopping 300 metres from Goma International Airport (UNICEF 23/05/2021). As at 26 May, 1,400 metres of roads were potentially affected by the lava (UNOSAT 26/05/2021).

At least 25,000 people were displaced in Sake, 25 km northwest of Goma, and 7,000 travelled towards neighbouring Rwanda to seek refuge (UNICEF 23/05/2021). 31 people died, and 24 were injured by the lava flows; 40 adults and 170 children are missing. Three villages and one neighbourhood in the city of Goma were destroyed by the lava, including more than 3,500 houses and five schools (OCHA 25/05/2021). Over 20,000 people (4,500 households) lost their home and are currently living in host communities, public spaces, and schools (IRC 23/05/2021).

The most affected neighbourhoods are Buhene and Kibati, located north of Goma International Airport, where eight health centres and eight schools have been damaged (OCHA 25/05/2021). Power lines and water supplies have also been damaged, preventing 500,000 people from accessing water and electricity (USAID 25/05/2021). The Government and humanitarian partners have set up a hotline to provide assistance to the population (OCHA 25/05/2021).