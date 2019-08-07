Baseline Survey: Good Humanitarian Donorship Pilot, Democratic Republic of the Congo - Final Report

CHARLES KINKELA

JULIE THOMPSON

LENE POULSEN

INDEPENDENT CONSULTANTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of the two countries chosen to pilot the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) initiative. A set of indicators reflecting the GHD principles was developed for the evaluation of the DRC pilot to take place at the end of 2005. A baseline survey was commissioned by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to provide information on the status of donor funding and behavior in 2004 in order to measure change in 2005. A team of independent consultants conducted the baseline survey through interviews and data collection with major humanitarian actors in the DRC and donor representatives and UN organizations in Geneva and donor capitals. This report was originally issued in December 2004. It was subsequently updated, at the request of the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) Implementation Group in Geneva, to reflect final funding figures for the year 2004.

The survey team found that information about the GHD pilot was limited among the key humanitarian actors in the DRC and spent considerable time providing information about the initiative. All humanitarian actors expressed interest and commitment to working with the pilot facilitators (Belgium and the United States), although great concern was expressed regarding the vague nature of the indicators and the lack of clear objectives or benchmarks linked to the indicators. These objectives are needed to guide the initiative’s activities and maximize its impact.

The team also experienced great difficulties in developing accurate profiles of donor contributions within and outside the Consolidated Appeal (CA). These profiles are key for analyzing funding flows, improving strategic planning, and ensuring that adequate resources are available to respond to humanitarian needs. The collection of reliable and consistent baseline data for many of the indicators was hampered by several factors, including the lack of a uniform definition of humanitarian assistance and the fact that the voluntary information presented to OCHA’s Financial Tracking System (FTS) is often incomplete, late, and even contradicts information available from donor websites, European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office’s (ECHO) 14-point reporting system, or donors or UN Agencies themselves.

In terms of funding flows, the baseline survey found that during the first quarter of 2004, donors provided 25% of the total funding requests presented in the Appeal. By the end of the year, 73% (US$ 118,295,561) of revised Appeal requirements had been met (compared to 47% or US$ 108,046,534 in 2003). In terms of the percentage of total FTS reported humanitarian funding, only 55% was reported through the Appeal in 2004, a decrease from 64% in 2003. All of the 19 donors reported in the FTS provided part of their 2004 funding in response to Appeal requests, although the Appeal is not the only channel for humanitarian funding. The two largest donors, the United States and ECHO, channeled 52% and 21% (of their total contributions), respectively, through the Appeal.

The onus of funding decisions remains centralized in donor capitals for all donor agencies, though usually based on consultations with staff from the agencies’ representations in DRC. Similarly, project reports are often handled between agencies’ HQ and donor capitals, with little involvement from staff on the ground. Several donors have attempted to reduce earmarking and thereby increase flexibility for implementing organizations, although mechanisms that use “soft earmarking” might increase the preparatory and administrative burden on the implementing organizations and result in de facto earmarking, for instance, through increased reporting requirements.

The UN’s leadership in humanitarian assistance is recognized by all humanitarian actors and donors have shown increased commitment to fund and participate in OCHA’s coordination activities. Donors also recognize the need for funding security activities and increasing the humanitarian space, although few have a clear strategy on these issues or have participated in joint advocacy activities. The role of the UN Organization Mission in the DRC (MONUC) in providing security information and logistical support to humanitarian partners is acknowledged by donors. Nevertheless, MONUC’s mandate to “coordinate humanitarian action, mobilize resources, advocate for victims, undertake humanitarian negotiations and lead joint assessment missions” is not always clearly understood by donors, operational agencies, and local authorities, particularly in relation to OCHA’s role in coordination and leadership.

Many of the GHD principles reflect experiences accumulated from several decades of international cooperation in humanitarian assistance or development cooperation. This is expressed, for instance, in the call for strengthening local capacity, basing decisions on standardized needs assessments, applying internationally recognized standards (including gender mainstreaming and sound environmental management), promoting coordination and harmonization of humanitarian strategies, having adequate contingency plans, and encouraging organizational learning and accountability. However, donors in DRC seem to be less demanding on a number of these requirements when funding humanitarian assistance than when funding development cooperation and, with few exceptions, their active and year-round participation in the development and promotion of common humanitarian strategies has been limited.

In general, the distinction between the humanitarian assistance and development cooperation, while recognized as artificial by many humanitarian actors, seems to be strong and few efforts have been undertaken to promote clear links between the two. Furthermore, time restrictions on funding for humanitarian assistance limit possibilities to promote longer-term planning and harmonization with development strategies.

Based on the findings from the baseline survey, a series of recommendations for donors and humanitarian organizations has been developed to ensure that the pilot gains momentum and is able to promote concrete, high-impact activities that can be evaluated at the end of 2005. In particular, it is recommended that the Donor Implementation Group in Geneva, in close collaboration with the pilot facilitators and a to-be-established GHD Pilot Group in DRC, define the exact objectives and expected outputs of each principle, review the program for the GHD pilot activities in DRC, ensure the full engagement of all humanitarian actors in DRC through concrete actions, and seize opportunities for promoting the GHD principles, such as the Mid-Term Review of the 2005 Appeal, the 2006 Consolidated Appeals Process, the ongoing Common Country Assessment and preparation of the UN Development Assistance Framework (CCA/UNDAF), and the Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper (PRSP). In addition, recommendations are made for donors, OCHA and other UN Agencies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to improve financial reporting and use of the FTS; make needs assessments more relevant and available; improve coordination mechanisms between and among all members of the humanitarian community; encourage more meaningful local capacity-building activities; and establish an international NGO platform to facilitate communication with donors.