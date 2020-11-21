Attacks on Health Care During the 10th Ebola Response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

This document summarises reported incidents of violence against health care providers in the context of the 10th Ebola outbreak in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The pandemic officially lasted from the 1st of August 2018 to the 25th of June 2020.

The report compiles known information on 483 attacks on health care reported during the 10th Ebola outbreak with a view to support policy responses that better protect health workers and health providers during future outbreaks.

The reported information focuses on the context and contributing factors leading to violence against health care. The data presented in this brief is neither complete nor comprehensive and may differ from other sources.

The second-largest Ebola outbreak in history was characterised by a noticeable rise in violence against health care in particular between February and November 2019. It occurred against a backdrop of weak state control in the provinces of Ituri, South and North Kivu all affected by protracted conflict and insecurity. The area is characterised by a near-constant state of political crisis, high levels of institutionalized corruption. The health response was also impeded by widespread mistrust of health providers by local communities.