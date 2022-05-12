Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 20 April-03 May 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Social Media Monitoring: Ebola in Équateur Province

On the 23rd of April 2022, the health ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case was confirmed in Mbandaka city in Équateur province. The epidemic is the fourteenth Ebola outbreak in the sub-Saharan African country since 1976, and the third in Équateur province since 2018. The announcement by the health authorities generated a significant spike in online discussions about the event in the DRC, including on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

This report summarises the main takeaways from our long-term monitoring of these social media discussions.

Ethiopia

As reported on 26 April 2022: Across Tigray region, the 18 month-long conflict between the Federal Government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces has resulted in the total collapse of the health system. Health workers are treating patients for chronic conditions by using expired medicine and reusing medical equipment, such as test tubes, surgical coles and air tubes, during procedures. Source: The New Humanitarian

As reported on 26 April 2022: In Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, staff at the Ayder Hospital sent home 240 patients who were unable to buy their own food from the facility. New patients arriving without food or money are no longer being admitted. Source: The New Humanitarian

Nigeria

As reported on 18 April 2022: In Molai village, Jere LGA, Borno state, after killing a police officer and a soldier, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters stole an ambulance and military vehicle, which were later abandoned and burned. Source: Twitter

27 April 2022: In Kaduna state, gunmen ambushed several vehicles along the Abuja-Kaduna Road, kidnapping a male medical doctor and humanitarian worker. Source: Spye TV

South Sudan

09 April 2022: In an unspecified number of villages near Leer town, Leer county, Unity state, 15 girls and seven women were raped by armed youth from Mayendit and Koch counties after they attacked the villages. During the attacks a health center was also destroyed and two others were looted. Source: ACLED