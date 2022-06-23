Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 01-14 June 2022

Past editions: 18-31 May; 04-17 May; 20 April-03 May; 06-19 April; All. Help support our work by sharing this resource. Please copy and paste this link: bit.ly/01-14June2022HealthBMNB

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Cameroon

15 May 2022: In Manyu division, Southwest region, an armed group abducted two health workers administering infant vaccinations, and took them to an undisclosed location. Source: OCHA 08-09 June 2022: In Mamfe city, Manyu division, Southwest region, suspected English-speaking separatists opened fire with automatic weapons, before setting fire to the Mamfe District Hospital, where MSF staffers were posted, completely destroying almost all of its structures, except for the pharmacy. Sources: HumAngle, MSF and News Central

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 June 2022: In Kabalwa locality, near Mutwanga town, Ruwenzori sector, Beni territory, North Kivu province, members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) pillaged and razed a community health care facility, as part of a wider attack in the area, targeting also a military facility and private homes. Three civilians were killed inside their houses, and five others were taken hostage. Source: Actualité, HumAngle, and Radio Moto

As reported on 01 June 2022: In Lolwa village, Ituri province, an assault by ADF militia on a general hospital to obtain medical supplies was reportedly foiled by the Congolese armed forces. Source: Radio Okapi

10 June 2022: In Kayna village, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, a nurse was kidnapped from the local health centre by unidentified perpetrators who demanded a ransom in exchange for his release. Source: La Prunelle. According to the SHCC, at least 35 health workers were kidnapped in the DRC in 2021. Read the full SHCC Factsheet here.