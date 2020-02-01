Attacks on Ebola Response December 2019

General: In Ituri and North Kivu provinces, attacks by armed groups continued to pose a major threat to ending the Ebola outbreak. Health workers remained unable to reach vulnerable communities, resulting in a substantial increase in new Ebola cases. Sources: Reuters, The Guardian, VOA I and VOA II

02 – 03 December 2019: Near Biakato, Ituri province, unidentified perpetrators attacked the office of the WHO, causing unspecified material damage. Source: Radio Okapi

03 December 2019: In Biakato, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, a group armed with sticks and machetes, suspected to be Mai-Mai militia attacked the MSF-supported Biakato Health Centre during the night/early morning.

No one was injured but goods were destroyed. The Ebola Treatment centre was not affected. MSF suspended activities and temporarily withdrew staff.

Source: Al Jazeera, MSF, Radio Okapi, TNH and VOA

02 – 03 December 2019: In Biakato Mines, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, during the night/early morning a group of people armed with sticks and machetes attempted to break into an MSF compound, throwing rocks at the building. In response, MSF decided to withdraw its staff until further notice. Sources: Al Jazeera, MSF, Radio Okapi, TNH and VOA

05 December 2019: In Cantine locality, North Kivu province, gunmen from the Mai-Mai Kyandenga torched two structures where Ebola affected patients were being treated and monitored. Source: Kivu Security Tracker

09 December 2019: In Butembo city, North Kivu province, knife-carrying men stormed the Wayene Health Centre, wherein they destroyed Ebola prevention handwashing stations and stole money, a microscope, and telephones. Source: Kivu Security Trackers

15 December 2019: In Butembo city, North Kivu province, gunmen from the Mai-Mai Kyandenga attacked FARDC soldiers guarding the Ebola Response base of the WHO. Source: Kivu Security Tracker.

At least 424 attacks on health care occurred in the DRC between January and November 2019. Numbers of reported incidents increased following the Ebola outbreak in August 2018. While the majority of attacks on health care in 2019 have occurred in the context of the Ebola response and in Ebola-affected areas, many occur in the context of the on-going violence and insecurity that affect civilian populations in the DRC.

These attacks affect both the Ebola response as well as the wider provision of vital health services in the area. Read the full report here.

As of 08 January 2019, there have been no incidents reported on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA)1 from the DRC for the period 1-31 December 2019.