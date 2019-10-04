Attacks on Ebola Response 15-30 September 2019

Latest available open-source safety, security and access information on reported attacks on health care in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

9-15 September 2019: In Mambasa and Komanda, Ituri province, minor security incidents have affected vaccination and burial activities in the area. No further information is provided.

Source: WHO External Situation Report 14 September 2019: A former health minister, who oversaw the national response to the Ebola crisis until his resignation in July, was taken into custody and charged with the mismanagement of public funds dedicated to the Ebola response. Sources: Al Jazeera and The Guardian

15-16 September 2019: In the locality of Lwemba, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, civilians reportedly associated with local Mai Mai Simba militia set four health facilities and eighteen houses belonging to Ebola medical responders on fire, apparently in reaction to the death by Ebola of a local Red Cross health worker. The local community reportedly accuse the Ebola response of causing the victim’s death to continue receiving humanitarian funding. In response to the attacks, the Ebola health response was suspended, despite the continued presence of Ebola in the locality. Sources: Radio Moto, Radio Okapi, WHO, and Al Jazeera

19 September 2019: On the road near Nyaleke village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, suspected ADF militia ambushed a vehicle, killing several civilians and stealing boxes of pharmaceutical products. Source: Kivu Security

20 September 2019: In Mususa commune, Butembo city, North Kivu province, suspected Mai Mai militia kidnapped a male doctor and two nurses from Vukaka hospital, where they were on duty. The hostages were released separately by the following day. The doctor was reportedly tortured during his abduction and threatened with being killed, apparently in retaliation for collaborating with Ebola responders. Sources: Radio Moto, Actu30, and 7sur7.

21-22 September 2019: In Kibwe, North Kivu province, around ten armed criminals reportedly targeted a local health centre, destroying part of the facility and attempting to abduct a local civilian for his involvement in the Ebola response. However, the criminals were eventually repelled by local community members, and four of the attackers were arrested and detained at a military camp. Source: Radio Moto