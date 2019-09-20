Attacks on Ebola Response 1-16 September 2019

Latest available open-source safety, security and access information on reported attacks on health care in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

15-16 September 2019: In Uvira, South Kivu province, two unidentified armed men reportedly assassinated a doctor at his home during the night. The victim was working at a local hospital run by religious nuns at the time of his death. In reaction to the event, all the hospitals in South Kivu province will be providing a minimum level of service for three days in protest against the ‘recurrent assassinations of doctors’ in the area. Sources: Radio Opaki, L’Essentiel, La Prunelle RDC, and Politico.

12-13 September 2019: In Uvira, South Kivu province, two unidentified perpetrators abducted a doctor during the night from a general referral hospital where he was working at the time of the kidnapping. The doctor was subsequently released a few days later, on 17 September. Source: La Prunelle

08 September 2019: In Lubero territory, North Kivu province, suspected Mai Mai militia vandalised and set fire to Makumbo health facility at night. Source: Radio Moto 02 September 2019: In Goma, North Kivu province, at least 22 health workers protested, demanding respect for their professional rights. Source: ACLED1