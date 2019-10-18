Attacks on Ebola Response 1 - 15 October 2019

29-30 September 2019: In Biakato, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, a group of around thirty armed men identified as Mai Mai militants attacked a group of Ebola responders at their residence during the night. The assailants – who were reportedly looking to avenge the death by Ebola of a nurse who they believe was willfully killed by the responders – fled the scene after the rapid intervention of local police officers. No injuries were reported. Source: Anadolu Agency

01 October 2019: In Kamesi Mbonzo village, Butembo town, North Kivu province, men armed with knives attacked the Ikala health post, and set fire to Ebola-related equipment. Source: Kivu Security

02 October 2019: In Mangina town, near Beni city, North Kivu province, a group of armed men attempted to attack an Ebola treatment centre but were successfully pushed back by local police officers. No injuries were reported. Source: Radio Moto

06 October 2019: In Mambasa, Ituri province, Mai Mai militants attempted to blackmail Ebola health responders, demanding money while threatening to launch an imminent attack on an Ebola treatment centre should the request be declined. The militants claimed that the requested funds were intended to cover the burial costs of someone who died from Ebola. Source: Radio Okapi

08 October 2019: In Lwemba, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, the Ebola health response resumed its activities on a limited basis after having been suspended in midSeptember in the aftermath of attacks on health facilities and residences belonging to responders. Sources: CIDRAP and CMRA

09 October 2019: In Pinga, North Kivu province, a group of youths protested in front of an office of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR), demanding the release of an Ebola medic who was reportedly taken to the office to have his documents checked.

Source: ACLED1

Around 13 October 2019: In Lomami province, the chief medical officers responsible for the medical zones of East Kalonda, Ngandajika, Kamana, Kalambayi, and Tshofa were suspended and charged with the embezzlement of international funds. Source: Media Congo