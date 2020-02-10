Angola Repatriation Update #9

Repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

• The ninth convoy of the organized voluntary repatriation to DRC departed from Lóvua settlement on 10 February 2020 at 8:20, in the direction of Kalamba Mbuji, Kasai Central Province, DRC.

• The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) utilized four passenger buses to transport the refugees to the first waypoint where refugees changed and boarded five trucks. Four trucks were utilized for luggage. It was necessary to exchange buses for trucks for the second half of the journey to the border due to the road conditions.

• There are two waypoints on the route to the Kasai Central border at Tchicolondo in Angola, which is a stopping point to enable refugees to have a small break. There is also a transit center near the border, where refugees and humanitarian staff spend a night.

• 130 refugees were part of this convoy including 80 children.

• The convoy arrived at the transit center at 17:24 and on the following day on 11 February, refugees crossed the border at 9:05. However, refugees had to cross the border on foot due to the state of the bridge. IOM worked with a local team that took the luggage across the border.

• UNHCR partners provided the following assistance to refugees.

- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tagged the luggage of the refugees and accompanied the convoy to the border.

- Medicos del Mundo (MDM) provided medical and MHPSS assistance. Their ambulance also accompanied the convoy to the border.

- Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) provided WASH and shelter assistance.

- Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) provided refugees with food during their stay in the departure center in Lóvua settlement and at the transit center. JRS also provided snacks and water for the journey.

• Government of Angola (GoA) officials were present at Lóvua settlement and, together with UNHCR registration and IOM, checked the Voluntary Repatriation Forms (VRF) as well as final boarding of all passengers on the trucks.

• So far, 2,720 people have been repatriated to DRC.