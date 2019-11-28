Angola Repatriation Update #8

Repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

• The eighth convoy of the organized voluntary repatriation to DRC departed from Lóvua settlement on 27 November at 11:45am, in the direction of Tshikapa, Kasai Province, DRC.

• The convoy consisted of 10 trucks. Six for passengers and four for luggage. The luggage trucks crossed the border on the following day. One passenger truck broke down approximately 2km from the border at Nachiri, therefore passengers boarded other trucks. As such, five trucks crossed the border on the same day to DRC at 17:50 and the refugees spent the night in Kandjadji before going to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

• 336 refugees were part of this convoy including 199 children.

• UNHCR partners provided the following assistance to refugees.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tagged the luggage of the refugees and accompanied the convoy to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

Medicos del Mundo (MDM) provided medical and MHPSS assistance. Their ambulance also accompanied the convoy to the border;

Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) provided dinner the night before the repatriation, breakfast on the day of repatriation as well as snacks and water for the journey;

Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) provided WASH and shelter assistance;

• Government of Angola (GoA) officials were present at Lóvua settlement and, together with UNHCR registration and IOM, checked the Voluntary Repatriation Forms (VRF) as well as assisted with the final boarding of all passengers on the trucks.

• So far, 2,589 people have been repatriated to DRC.

Contact Details:

Juliana Ghazi – Associate External Relations Officer– ghazi@unhcr.org - +244 931 788 356

Omotola Akindipe – Associate Reporting Officer – akindipe@unhcr.org - +244 926 829 455