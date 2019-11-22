22 Nov 2019

Angola Repatriation Update #6

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (200.54 KB)

Repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

• The sixth convoy of the organized voluntary repatriation departed from Lóvua settlement on 20 November at 8:50am, in the direction of Nachiri, Kasai Province, DRC.

• The convoy consisted of 13 trucks. Seven for passengers and six for luggage. The luggage trucks crossed the border on the following day.

• 404 refugees were part of this convoy including 255 children.

• The refugees were transported by UNHCR with the assistance of all partners from Lóvua settlement. The convoy went via the Nachiri border to Kandjadji, where refugees spent one night before going to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

• UNHCR partners provided the following assistance to refugees.

  • The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tagged the luggage of the refugees and accompanied the convoy to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

  • Medicos del Mundo (MDM) provided medical and MHPSS assistance. Their ambulance also accompanied the convoy to the border.

  • Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) provided dinner the night before the repatriation, breakfast on the day of repatriation as well as snacks and water for the journey;

  • Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) provided WASH and shelter assistance;

• Government of Angola (GoA) officials were present at Lóvua settlement and, together with UNHCR registration and IOM, checked the Voluntary Repatriation Forms (VRF) as well as final boarding of all passengers on the trucks.

• Despite the worsening of road conditions to the border, the convoy crossed the border on the same day into DRC at 14:00 and the refugees spent the night in Kandjadji. They arrived in Mungamba at 15:30 on the following day.

• So far, 1,843 people have been repatriated to DRC

Contact Details:
Juliana Ghazi – Associate External Relations Officer– ghazi@unhcr.org - +244 931 788 356
Omotola Akindipe – Associate Reporting Officer – akindipe@unhcr.org - +244 926 829 455

