Analysis of the human rights situation in May 2020

Introduction

The United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) is composed of the Human Rights Division of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Its mandate includes assisting the DRC Government in the promotion and protection of human rights through the efforts of its antennas and field offices as well as headquarters in Kinshasa. This report is based on information collected by UNJHRO and only includes human rights violations documented and confirmed by UNJHRO over the past year. The information contained in this report is shared with provincial and national Congolese authorities for their action.