Amplifying DRC Women’s Leadership in Peace Processes

Cordaid participates on the Women’s International Peace Centre (WIPC) formerly known as Isis-Women’s International Cross Cultural Exchange (Isis-WICCE), the leading actors on “Women, Peace and Security” informed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR1325), the Sustainable Development Goals 5 and 16 and other women, peace and security frameworks.

The 2019 WIPC Leadership Institute is focusing on South Sudan, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These countries assented to the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and have developed National Action Plans for its implementation.

Cognisant that women and girls bear the burden of armed conflict and war globally, WIPC prioritises strengthening and re-igniting women’s leadership potential to build peace.

Building on the gains of the last two decades, WIPC will in the next four years emphasise building a pool of women leaders to participate in peace processes and influence gender responsive and sustainable peace at national, regional and international levels.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has experienced conflicts since its independence in the 1960s impacting on the governance and livelihoods of citizens with spill over to the neighboring countries of the Great Lakes Region. A number of dialogues have been initiated through the Pact on Security, Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region; the Peace and Security Cooperation Framework for DRC, and others.

DRC has launched its second-generation NAP and has been upfront in providing relevant frameworks to promote the women, peace and security agenda. DRC is also emerging from an electoral process held on 30th December 2018 that has brought in new leadership at different levels. Women have played a significant role in all these peace building and governance processes.

The WIPC Leadership Institute is cognizant that periods of transition from conflict to peace offer opportunities for women to participate in the rebuilding and reshaping of societies.

However, to enable women maintain the momentum required in the different spaces of engagement, they require specialized skills and a support network.

The DRC Lobby and Advocacy Program contributes to mainstreaming gender in peacebuilding and state building

Is sharing his technical expertise of women to participate in and influence gender-responsive peace-building processes in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Participate in this training allows the Lobby and Advocacy Program to enhance the well-being of front-line peace activists through self-care processes and provide tools for application in DRC.

Personal Wellness and Self-care

Leadership in contexts of conflict and peace negotiation processes is challenging and can result to burnout and fatigue. It is important for women to understand that their passion for peacebuilding, Leadership and activism should not be at the expense of their personal health and fun.

Cordaid participates on a session for Wellness and Self Care.

The training is from May 13 till May 17, 2019.

