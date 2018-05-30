30 May 2018

All Safe Following Air Serv Incident in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from Air Serv International
Published on 30 May 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 30, 2018

Contact: Danielle Payant at 703-328-5551 or dpayant@airserv.org

Entebbe, Uganda. An Air Serv aircraft was involved in an incident upon takeoff from Kamonia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on the afternoon of May 30, 2018. All onboard are safe, with no fatalities and no immediately reported injuries.

The aircraft, a C208B Caravan leased from South African-based Federal Air, was operated by two Air Serv Limited pilots and carrying three passengers. It was destined for Kananga, located in the Kasai Province of DRC. A helicopter was immediately dispatched to collect the passengers and crew from Kamonia and transport them to the nearest hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is underway.

Air Serv operates a fleet of six Cessna Caravans, providing “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs. Responses span eastern and central Africa as needed, with ongoing programs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. From an operations base located in Entebbe, Uganda, Air Serv also provides commercial air charter, facilities, and aircraft maintenance services. For more information, please see www.airserv.org.

