"All that i have lost” Impact of Attacks on Education for Women and Girls in Kasai Central Province Democratic Republic of Congo

SUMMARY

Attacks on schools, most notably by the Kamuina Nsapu militia, as well as the Congolese army (Forces armées de la République Démocratique du Congo, FARDC), were a common feature of the conflict in the greater Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo or DRC), which erupted in August 2016 and engulfed the area through much of 2017.

This report documents abuses that women and girls experienced when schools were attacked in the Kasais, focusing specifically on Kasai Central province, where the conflict originated and where the largest number of schools were attacked. The Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) conducted over 55 interviews with female students, principals and teachers who were present during the attacks.

This research is part of a multi-country study on the impact of attacks on education on women and girls, which GCPEA initiated because girls and women are affected differently by attacks on education and military use of schools and universities than boys and men and may require different responses to support their recovery and return to education. The research is intended to contribute to a better understanding of the long-term implications for girls and women and ultimately to inform better strategies for protecting girls and women, preventing abuse, and mitigating harm.

The Kasai conflict originated in the village of Kamuina Nsapu (in Dibaya territory in Kasai Central province) where a dispute over customary power between a local chief and the government escalated into a brutal armed conflict that spread rapidly throughout the region. The chief, who formed the Kamuina Nsapu militia, initially targeted primarily government institutions and those who worked for them. However, over time, and especially after the chief was killed by government forces in August 2016, the Kamuina Nsapu militia increasingly targeted other institutions that it considered symbols of government authority, including schools, health centers, and offices of the electoral commission, as well as those who worked for these institutions. It also carried out more and more attacks on civilians. In a little under one year, between August 2016 and June 2017, as many as 5,000 people were killed by brutal militia attacks and the response of government forces fighting the revolt. At the peak of the crisis, over 1.4 million were internally displaced, including almost 600,000 children; at least 35,000 sought refuge in neighboring Angola. By July 2018, the United Nations (UN) had confirmed 87 mass graves. After the initial escalation in violence, pro-government militias formed to fight the Kamuina Nsapu militia, allegedly with the support of government security forces.

The conflict had a particularly devastating impact on children, who were widely recruited by the Kamuina Nsapu militia and disproportionately targeted by FARDC and the national police (Police nationale congolaise, PNC).