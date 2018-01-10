Aid localisation in Ituri (Democratic Republic of Congo)

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been affected by a latent conflict for many years, with repeated periods of calm and crisis, local NGOs play an essential role, with support from international aid organisations. This article looks at perceptions of different types of partnerships that exist, the approaches of different stakeholders in relation to the institutional and operational issues raised by localisation and the difficulties that remain.

Even though the “Second War of the Congo” officially ended in 2003 after several years of conflict between ethnic groups in Ituri (some of which were instrumentalised by the Ugandan army) and atrocities committed against the civilian population, there continues to be a low-intensity conflict today in this isolated province in eastern DRC which has led to tens of thousands of additional deaths. The conflict has continued because of the weakness of the authorities in the region and because of competition between armed groups over the region’s natural resources. A variety of local NGOs implement programmes in areas such as child protection (supporting the demobilization of child soldiers), agricultural development, the protection of women and caring for the victims of sexual violence, and peacebuilding. Humanitarian aid is part of all of these activities implemented in the province of Ituri.

