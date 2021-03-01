Aid access and security - Social media monitoring - Democratic Republic of the Congo, Insight: Resurgent Ebola in North Kivu: locals’ response - March 2021

Less than a year after the tenth Ebola outbreak was declared over in north-eastern DRC in June 2020, health providers are again struggling to contain a spate of new Ebola cases around the city of Butembo in North Kivu province. Distrust and resistance underpinned and enhanced by rumours spread and reinforced through social media are making this task more difficult.

On Sunday 21 February an Ebola response team was dispatched to a village in Lubero territory,

North Kivu province, to vaccinate people who had been in contact with a confirmed Ebola case. The team was met with hostility and violence by community members. Its equipment was damaged, but no casualties or injuries were reported. Only after several hours of discussions with community members were the health workers allowed to start vaccinating people.

This incident is a concrete example of how community resistance can adversely affect the ongoing public health campaign in North Kivu province to stem the rising number of Ebola cases. Indeed, the widespread community resistance and distrust accompanying public health efforts during the tenth Ebola pandemic are acknowledged to have hindered the progress of the health campaign, but are also reflected in the number of security incidents involving health workers in the area.

Local community distrust and resistance to the Ebola health response have been underpinned by false rumours, often spread or reinforced through social media websites.