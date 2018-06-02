The Africa CDC Deploys Teams to the Province of Equator in the DRC to Support the Response to the Ebola Outbreak

Addis Ababa, 01 June 2018- After recruiting and training 18 Congolese volunteers, Arica CDC has just deployed them to Equator province to support the response to Ebola Virus Disease in DR Congo.

The responders, who are former volunteers of the African Union Support to the Ebola Outbreak in West Africa (ASEOWA) in the 2014-16 outbreak, they also participated in the post-Ebola enhanced surveillance in the Democratic Republic of Congo in July 2017 in the province of Bas-Uélé.

Distributed in 4 subgroups, Africa CDC volunteers will be based in Mbandaka (Headquarters of the province of Equator), Bikoro, Itipo (Epicenter of the ongoing epidemic) and Iboko. This multi-disciplinary team is composed of epidemiologists, physicians, communication experts, infection prevention and control experts, and a data manager. They will support the efforts of the Congolese government in epidemiological surveillance, case management, laboratory diagnostic, water, hygiene and sanitation as well as communication and social mobilization.

In the meantime, the AfricaCDC today held a task force meeting to further plan for the African Union support to the Ebola outbreak in the DRC. The meeting, chaired by the AfricaCDC director Dr John Nkengasong received a situation report on the current status and deliberated on the concept of operations.

