Ad Hoc Update #6: New influx from the Central African Republic to the DRC (29 January 2021)

SITUATION

• Elections

Presidential and legislative elections were held on 27 December 2020 in the Central African Republic(CAR) in a tense security context characterized by sporadic violence. Several armed groups, most of them, signatories of the February 2019 peace agreement, called off a ceasefire and merged into the Coalition of Patriots for Change(CPC. They resumed military operations against the government, carrying out deadly attacks in major towns including on the outskirts of the capital Bangui. There have been fears of further violence, since the validation of the victory of re-elected president, Faustin Archange Touadera by CAR’s Constitutional Court on Monday 18 January 2021.

• Insecurity

Security has been tightened in the capital Bangui, with UN peacekeepers maintaining relative calm. The government declared a 15-day state of emergency on Thursday 21 November 2021. There are heightened tensions in the rest of the country, where death threats against voters or attacks on polling stations prevented a significant portion of the population from voting. Following a rebel assault on the outskirts of Bangui on 13 January, violence and insecurity in the towns of Damara (Ombella-M’Poko Prefecture) and Bangassou (Mbomou) in CAR on 2 and 3 January 2021, local authorities on the DRC side have reported that more than 90,000 people crossed the border from CAR into the DRC. These reports include over 46,000 arrivals in Ndu, Kanzawi, Chefferie Deni and sixteen other localities in Bas Uele Province, over 35,000 in the localities of Yakoma, Boduna, Pandu and fourteen other sites in North Ubangi Province and an estimated 10,000 in Congo riviere, Bandulku, Libenge, Zongo and eight other villages in South Ubangi Province. The newly displaced population reported human rights violations against civilians and looting by armed groups in various villages in CAR.