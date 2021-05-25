Ad Hoc Update #4: New influx from the Central African Republic to the DRC (13 January 2021)

I- SITUATION

• Elections

Presidential and legislative elections were held in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday 27 December 2020 in a tense security context. Several armed groups who called off a ceasefire decided to merge into a single entity, called the "Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) and resume their military operations against the Government. The opposition fears massive electoral fraud to reelect President Faustin Archange Touadéra and called for the postponement of the vote.

• Insecurity

The security situation in Bangui, the capital of CAR remains calm with the presence of UN peacekeepers who help provide security. This apparent calm contrasts with tensions in the rest of the country, where death threats against voters or attacks on polling stations prevented a significant portion of the population from voting. There have been reports of atrocities and other violence against civilians committed by armed groups in the occupied localities during recent days. Following violence and insecurity in the towns of Damara (Ombella-M'Poko Prefecture) and Bangassou (Mbomou) in CAR on 2 and 3 January 2021, more than 42,000 people crossed the border from CAR into the DRC, including over 15,000 individuals who came to Ndu, Bas Uele Province and over 24,000 who arrived in the localities of Yakoma, Boduna and Pandu in North Ubangi Province.

Return movements have been observed in Ndu village as the population fears a retaliation by loyalist forces who, according to them, will attempt to attack rebel positions in order to restore state authority. These families attempt to return to their villages of origin with the aim of recovering some of their personal belongings and bringing them back to the DRC.

According to UNHCR teams who were in Yakoma, North Ubangi Province on January 12, people from CAR arriving in the DRC are originally from the southeastern town of Béma. Most new arrivals are staying with host communities or in makeshift shelters.

Due to violence and insecurity in the Broumou and Djoukou groupement in CAR since 24 December 2020, an influx has been observed in the localities of Boduna, Bandakilimoto, and Gboko in North Ubangi Province. The arrivals report that several villages have been looted, including Mbele, Broumou, Gba, Dourou, Gbada, Lisara, Banahimbi,

Dengou, Badja, Ngavourou, Bango, Dekobimbi, Yao, Gbokogeme, and Djoukou.

• Consequences of the voluntary repatriation operation

Insecurity in CAR could affect the voluntary repatriation operation which was relaunched in November 2020 since the COVID-19 pandemic forced border closures. Several areas deemed safe to receive returnees are potentially controlled by rebels. It should be noted that more than 17,000 refugees currently living at Mole and Boyabu camps in South Ubangi Province had initially expressed their intention to return home.