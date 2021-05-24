Ad Hoc Update #2: New influx from the Central African Republic to the DRC

SITUATION

Elections: Presidential and legislative elections were held in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday 27 December 2020 in a tense security context. Several armed groups who called off a ceasefire decided to merge into a single entity, called the "Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) and resume their military operations against the Government. The opposition fears massive electoral fraud to reelect President Faustin Archange Touadéra and called for the postponement of the vote. Results are expected on 19 January 2021 with eventually a second round to take place on 14 February 2021.

Insecurity: The security situation in Bangui, the capital of CAR remains calm with the presence of UN peacekeepers who help provide security. This apparent calm contrasts with tensions in the rest of the country, where death threats against voters or attacks on polling stations prevented a significant portion of the population from voting. There have been reports that atrocities and other violence against civilians have been committed by armed groups in the occupied localities during recent days. Following attacks by armed groups in the towns of Damara (Ombella-M'Poko Prefecture) and Bangassou (Mbomou) in CAR on 2 and 3 January 2021, more than 10,000 people crossed the border from CAR to Ndu in Bas-Uele Province, DRC.