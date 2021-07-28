Ad Hoc Update #13: Situation concerning the post-election influx of refugees from the Central African Republic to the Democratic Republic of Congo (28 July 2021)

Highlights

▪ By end of June 2021, UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) have finalised the biometric registration of new Central African refugees arrived in the DRC. 73,645 individuals were registered in North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas Uele Provinces.

▪ As of 26 July, UNHCR and partners have relocated 3,705 CAR refugees from Yakoma to the Modale site, North Ubangi Province.

▪ In July, UNHCR distributed core relief items to 13,870 CAR refugees in Dula, Pandu and surroundings areas,

Bosobolo Territory, North Ubangi Province.

▪ From 15 – 19 July, UNHCR and WFP carried out joint distributions of cash-for-food and soap to 6,768 CAR refugees in Limasa and Gomba, North Ubangi Province.

L2 Emergency Declaration

On 21 January, a Level 2 emergency was declared for the UNHCR Operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to scale up UNHCR operations’ preparedness and response activities in addressing the protection needs of newly arrived CAR refugees and other populations affected by the crisis.

EMERGENCY OVERVIEW

Following contestations of Touadera’s second term appointment as President of the Central African Republic in March 2021, the security situation in the country remains tense and characterized by sporadic violence. A state of emergency was declared by government authorities on 21 January until August 2021 together with a night curfew between 6pm and 5am. The national armed forces continue to carry out counter-insurgency operations together with their allies. Whilst the military has regained control over the majority of the territory, coastline areas close to Bosobolo territory (Nord Ubangi Province) are reportedly still controlled by rebel groups, with sporadic incursions in DRC territory and frequent security incidents. Between December 2020 and July 2021, thousands of CAR families have fled their homes, with many seeking refuge in spontaneous sites along the banks of the Ubangi river in DRC. They have reported recurrent rights abuses and looting in their home villages in CAR. The majority of them are women and children. There are many persons with special needs, such as elderly persons at risk, people with disabilities and survivors of SGBV. Over the past months, UNHCR has been working with Congolese authorities to monitor the security situation at the borders and to relocate CAR refugees to villages further inland which meets the minimum standards of security.