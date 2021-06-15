Ad Hoc Update #12: New Influx of Refugees from the Central African Republic to the Democratic Republic of Congo (15 June 2021)

Highlights

As of 15 June 2021, UNHCR and CNR have relocated a total of 1,708 CAR refugees from Yakoma to the Modale settlement, North Ubangi Province.

Between 24 and 28 May, UNHCR and CNR distributed refugee identity cards to 595 CAR refugees in Yakoma and Modale.

Between 18 and 27 May, UNHCR, WFP and ADSSE carried out joint distributions of cash assistance for core relief items to 13,301 CAR refugees and 1,432 host community members in Limasa, Gomba, Yakoma and Modale in North Ubangi Province.

Between 27 and 30 May UNHCR and ADSSE distributed core relief items to 10,385 CAR refugees in Zongo, Sambolola and Congo-Rive, South Ubangi Province.

L2 Emergency Declaration

On 21 January, a Level 2 emergency has been declared for the UNHCR Operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This decision is designed to scale up UNHCR operations’ preparedness and response activities in addressing the protection needs of refugees and other populations affected by the new crisis.

I-EMERGENCY OVERVIEW

Following contestations of Touadera’s second term appointment as President of the Central African Republic in March 2021, the security situation in the country remains tense and characterized by sporadic violence. A state of emergency was declared by government authorities on 21 January until August 2021 together with a night curfew between 6pm and 5am. The national armed forces continue to carry out counter-insurgency operations together with their allies. Whilst the military has regained control over the majority of the territory, the coastline areas in front of Bosobolo territory (Nord Ubangi Province) are reported to be still in control of rebel groups, with sporadic incursions in DRC territory and frequent security incidents.

Until May 2021 CAR families have fled their homes, with many seeking refuge in spontaneous sites along the banks of the Ubangi river in DRC. They have reported recurrent human rights violations against civilians and looting in their home villages in CAR. The majority of them are women and children, while there are also many persons with special needs, such as elderly persons at risk, persons with disabilities and survivors of SGBV.