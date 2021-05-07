Ad Hoc Update #11: New Influx of Refugees from the Central African Republic to the Democratic Republic of Congo (07 May 2021)

Highlights

▪ As of 04 May 2021, UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) have registered a total of 60,314 newly arrived refugees from the Central African Republic (16,666 households) in North Ubangi South Ubangi, Bas Uele provinces and in the capital Kinshasa.

▪ On 21 April, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi went on mission to Modale settlement, in North Ubangi Province, where he received a convoy of 108 Central Africa refugees relocated from Yakoma.

▪ The Director of “Education cannot wait”, Yasmine Sherif, joined the High Commissioner in his visit to Modale village.

There she announced ECW will provide UNHCR with emergency funding for education for refugees from CAR amounting to $2 million USD.

▪ Between 24 March and 30 April, over 26,000 refugees from the Central African Republic and host community members benefited from emergency cash assistance in North Ubangi and Bas Uele provinces.

L2 Emergency Declaration

On 21 January, a Level 2 emergency has been declared for the UNHCR Operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This decision is designed to scale up UNHCR operations’ preparedness and response activities in addressing the protection needs of refugees and other populations affected by the new crisis.

SITUATION

Elections

On 30 March 2021, Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in for a second five-years term as President of the Central African Republic (CAR). Touadera’s appointment has been contested by his main opponents and the security situation in the country remains tense and characterized by sporadic violence which started with the presidential elections last December 2020. Several armed groups, most of them signatories of the February 2019 peace agreement, called off a ceasefire and merged into the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), resuming military operations against the government. On 14 March, a second round of elections took place across the country without major disruptions and saw 70 members of Parliament elected.

Security situation

As of April 2021, the security situation in the country remains unchanged. The state of emergency which was declared by authorities on 21 January, has been extended to August 2021 and a night curfew between 6pm and 5am has resumed after the elections. As the CAR armed forces continue to carry out counter-insurgency operations together with their allies, insecurity and instability within the country persist, but the situation has not deteriorated further in the past month. Until recently, many families have fled their homes, with many seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, most notably in DRC, in spontaneous sites situated along the banks of the Ubangi river.

The newly displaced population reported human rights violations against civilians and looting by armed groups in various villages in CAR. Most of the recently arrived refugees have remained very close to the borders. They are exposed to the risks of further attacks and rights violations by armed groups. UNHCR is working with Congolese authorities to relocate them to villages meeting the minimum standards of security. The majority of them are women and children, while there are also many persons with special needs, such as elderly persons at risk, persons with disabilities and survivors of SGBV.

Over the past months, UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) have set up joint monitoring teams at the border in the three provinces affected by the influx to follow the situation.