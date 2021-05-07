Ad Hoc Update #10: Situation concerning the influx from the Central African Republic to the DRC (07 May 2021)

Highlights

As of 04 May 2021, UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) have registered a total of 60,314 newly arrived refugees from the Central African Republic (16,666 households) in North Ubangi South Ubangi, Bas Uele provinces and in the capital Kinshasa.

On 21 April, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi went on mission to Modale settlement, in North Ubangi Province, where he received a convoy of 108 Central Africa refugees relocated from Yakoma.

The Director of “Education cannot wait”, Yasmine Sherif, joined the High Commissioner in his visit to Modale village.

There she announced ECW will provide UNHCR with emergency funding for education for refugees from CAR amounting to $2 million USD.