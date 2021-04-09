Ad Hoc Update #10: Situation concerning the influx from the Central African Republic to the DRC (9 April 2021)

Highlights

As of 20 March, 51,890 newly arrived refugees (14,692 households) from the Central African Republic have been registered by UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) in North and South Ubangi Provinces and in Bas Huele.

On 30 March, 16 partners organizations launched a Refugee Response Plan (RRP) led by UNHCR and by the Government of the DRC and appealing for US$ 69 million to address the urgent needs of thousands of CAR refugees and host communities in the Northern DRC.

On 23-25 March, a delegation from the European Union and its Member States met with Central African refugees in North Ubangi and visited Modale village, where refugees will be relocated in the coming weeks.