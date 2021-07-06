ACT Alliance: Regional Emergency Appeal to the Volcanic Eruption – DRC/Rwanda (CEA211)

The sudden eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on 22nd May 2021 led to two lava flows towards Kibumba park as well as Buhene and Kibati in the North-East of Goma, DRC.

At least 32 people died as a result of the eruption (either burned by the lava or asphyxiated by fumes), including three children.

On May 27, 2021, the Military Governor of Goma made an official declaration requesting communities residing in the affected areas to vacate Goma to a safer region (Sake) in the Masisi Territory. The internal movement caused a massive displacement of the population of nearly 460,000.

ACT DRC members, Bureau Œcuménique d’Appui au Développement (BOAD); Evangelical Lutheran Church in Congo (EELCO), and Christian Aid (CA) alongside Church World Service (CWS) in Rwanda are planning to respond to the needs of the internally displaced in DRC and refugees in Rwanda.