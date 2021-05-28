ACT Alliance Alert: Volcano Eruption DRC - 28 May 2021

SITUATION

In the afternoon of Saturday the 22nd of May 2021, the town of Goma and its surroundings in North Kivu Province, experienced a sudden eruption of Nyiragongo volcano. Mount Nyiragongo is one of the world's more active volcanoes but there were concerns that its activity had not been properly observed by the Goma Volcano Observatory. The official declaration of the volcanic eruption was released by the Military Governor of the Province of North Kivu and the volcanological observatory of Goma who are preparing mechanisms for managing the crisis. According to the food security cluster report of May 25, 2021, around 40,000 people or 5,000 households in the villages of the chiefdom of the Nyiragongo territory in three notabilities including Rukoko, Ngangi and Bushari, have been displaced while 32 are reported dead. Access to basic services of health, schools, markets is disrupted due to destroyed roads and electricity and water supplies are affected. There is a likelihood of water borne disease outbreaks and many are still injured, or suffering burns, and suffering from psychosocial stress. Unfortunately, there is a disturbance of public order with looting, an increase in crime, and family separation reported. Agricultural activities in the affected region have stopped with fears of a shortage of basic food stuffs. On May 27, 2021, the Military Governor made an official declaration requesting the several quarters (Majengo, Mabanga North, Mabanga South, Bujovu, Virunga, Murara, Mapendo, Mikeno, Kahembe) to vacate to Sake due to a second possible eruption of the volcano. Local authorities have said Mount Nyiragongo could erupt once again with little warning. This has resulted in a massive displacement of a poor and vulnerable population1 with a third of the population of Goma asked to evacuate to keep safe.

Rwanda: At least 7,000 people have fled from DRC to Rwanda to safety especially after a after second volcano warning. The Refugees have been assigned temporary shelter by Rwandan authorities. Rwanda expects to receive more refugees especially with the evacuation that has been ordered by the Military Governor of Goma2 with UN estimating a displacement of over 400,000 people.