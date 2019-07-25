ACLED Fact Sheet: Conflict in the DRC

25 July 2019: An upsurge in subregional conflict, an outbreak of the Ebola virus, and a contentious election combined to make 2018 one of the most violent years on record for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Six months into the new presidency of Felix Tshisekedi, ACLED data show that overall political violence is rising at even higher rates than last year, at the conclusion of Joseph Kabila’s nearly 20-year rule. The subnational regions most devastated by Ebola simultaneously face the highest concentration of violence, with increased communal conflict and attacks targeting aid workers undermining the public health response.

Overall Political Violence under Tshisekedi (25 January 2019-20 July 2019)