25 Jul 2019

ACLED Fact Sheet: Conflict in the DRC

from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
25 Jul 2019
25 July 2019: An upsurge in subregional conflict, an outbreak of the Ebola virus, and a contentious election combined to make 2018 one of the most violent years on record for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Six months into the new presidency of Felix Tshisekedi, ACLED data show that overall political violence is rising at even higher rates than last year, at the conclusion of Joseph Kabila’s nearly 20-year rule. The subnational regions most devastated by Ebola simultaneously face the highest concentration of violence, with increased communal conflict and attacks targeting aid workers undermining the public health response.

Overall Political Violence under Tshisekedi (25 January 2019-20 July 2019)

  • ACLED records nearly 790 organized political violence events across more than 420 locations in the DRC since Tshisekedi’s inauguration on 24 January 2019
  • Nearly 1,900 total conflict-related fatalities are reported in connection with these events, including over 760 fatalities from violence targeting civilians
  • Violence has grown and spread throughout the first six months of Tshisekedi’s presidency
    • During the same period in 2018 under Tshisekedi’s predecessor, Joseph Kabila, ACLED recorded almost 630 organized political violence events across nearly 260 locations, resulting in approximately 500 reported fatalities
    • Under both presidents, violence against civilians during these periods accounted for approximately 50% of all political violence
  • The highest levels of political violence since Tshisekedi’s inauguration have occurred in the Nord Kivu, Sud Kivu, and Ituri provinces, with 50% of all political violence events taking place in Nord Kivu during this period, 23% in Sud Kivu, and 13% in Ituri
  • Unidentified or anonymous armed groups are responsible for the majority of attacks on civilians so far this year, with over 200 recorded events
  • State forces engaged in the most battles, followed by unidentified or anonymous armed groups, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and the Nduma Defense of Congo- Renove faction (NDC-Renove)

