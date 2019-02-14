ACAPS Briefing Note: DRC/Congo-Brazzaville, Yumbi – IDPs and refugees to Congo-B (14 February 2019)

Violent clashes involving the Banunu and Batende communities in Yumbi, Mai-Ndombe province, Democratic Republic of Congo (abbreviated “DRC”) between 16 and 18 December 2018 caused at least 535 fatalities, injured some 150, and displaced approximately 30,000 people. While some 16,000 people crossed Congo river into Republic of the Congo/Congo-Brazzaville (abbreviated “Congo-B”), 12,000 others were internally displaced to small islands on the Congo river or remote localities in the countryside. Both the IDPs in DRC and the refugees in Congo-B lack adequate shelter and have lost their livelihoods. Inadequate WASH facilities and the ongoing rainy season increase risks of waterborne diseases.