ACAPS Briefing Note: DRC (Equateur) - Ebola Virus Disease (08 June 2020)

Crisis Impact Overview

On 31 May, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) declared its 11th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak (on record), in Wangata health zone, in the southern part of Mbandaka city, capital of Equateur province (Social Science in Humanitarian Action 07/2018; EU CDC 02/06/2020; WHO 01/06/2020) and in the city’s surrounding area, and Bikoro. Given Mbandaka is a major river port with significant connections to other parts of the DRC, there is risk of spread to other areas of DRC if tracing does not identify all cases and prevent further contamination (Social Science in Humanitarian Action 07/2018). The current outbreak is likely separate from the tenth EVD outbreak in the country’s eastern region, which is currently in its count-down phase (EU CDC 02/06/2020). At least four people may have died of the virus, some between 18 and 30 May (WHO 03/06/2020; African Union 02/06/2020; UNICEF 01/06/2020). The current figure of suspected or confirmed cases is at least 8 and could be up to 12 or more. The most recent case was identified 150 km away in Bikoro town (WHO 03/06/2020; MSF 03/06/2020).

The index case is a 27-year-old woman; she, alongside other deaths, is believed to have come from the Air Congo Quarter in Mbandaka (WHO 02/06/2020). No safe and dignified burials, a recommend set of prorcedures to ensure that the bodies of infected patients who have died are handled safely in a manner that respects local traditions (WHO 07/11/2014), have reportedly been performed. Other burials have taken place (WHO 02/06/2020). The WHO’s early estimate of the case fatality ratio (CFR) for this new outbreak is at 50% (WHO 02/06/2020). Some confirmed cases are currently being treated at Hospital Wangata in Mbandaka; these cases apparently were in contact with the deceased (WHO 02/06/2020; Radio Okapi 02/06/2020). The situation is still developing and epidemiological information is sparse.

Equateur had a short EVD outbreak between May and July 2018, during which 54 people were infected and 33 died (CFR 61%) (UNICEF 01/06/2020), and an outbreak in 2014 resulting in 38 cases including 21 deaths (CFR 55%) (DRC HNO 2019). Recorded EVD cases across the country by week of illness onset have been low since the start of the year, compared with last year’s figures (WHO 02/06/2020).