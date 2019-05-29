29 May 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Displacement in Sud Kivu (29 May 2019)

Since 4 May intercommunal clashes between armed groups affiliated to Banyamulenge and Bafuliri ethnicities have triggered large-scale displacement across three bordering territories (Fizi, Uvira and Mwenga) in Sud Kivu province. Some 125,000 people from 100 villages fled to safer neighbouring villages and to the surrounding forests. Armed groups looted and burnt villages, causing severe damages to shelter and critical infrastructure including health and sanitation facilities. Displaced people are in need of food, shelter and NFIs, WASH and health assistance.

Anticipated scope and scale

Congolese forces (FARDC) have stepped up their operations, which translated in to a slight improvement in the security situation in some areas since 20 May. As return movements have commenced it is unclear how many people remain displaced. Shelter, NFIs, WASH, food and health needs are anticipated to persist upon return.

